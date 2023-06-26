Summer 2023: Holland America Has Six Ships in Alaska, Four in Europe

Concentrating most of its capacity in core markets, Holland America Line has six ships in Alaska this summer, in addition to four vessels in Europe, where its newest ship, the 2021-Rotterdam, is set to spend the summer.

Two ships are also offering summer programs in Canada and New England, sailing from three homeports in the region.

Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown for the season:

Alaska

Koningsdam

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruise to Alaska featuring visits to Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, in addition to scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord and the Glacier Bay

Sailing Season: May 6 to September 30

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Two different week-log, open-jaw itineraries visiting Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to a special 14-night cruise from Vancouver that includes visiting Kodiak, Anchorage, Valdez, Glacier Bay, Sitka, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert and Victoria

Sailing Season: April 30 to September 24

Eurodam

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay sailing roundtrip from Seattle

Sailing Season: April 29 to September 30

Noordam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2006

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)

Length: Seven and 14 nights

Itineraries: Two different week-long itineraries visiting Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to a special 14-night cruise in September that features visits to Prince Rupert, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Valdez, Anchorage and Kodiak

Sailing Season: May 7 to September 17

Westerdam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka

Sailing Season: May 7 to September 24

Volendam

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long itineraries sailing roundtrip from Vancouver and visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau

Sailing Season: May 10 to September 20

Europe

Rotterdam

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Northern Europe with varied itineraries to Norway, Baltic, Iceland, British Islands and more

Sailing Season: April 18 to September 23

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Piraeus (Greece) in the Mediterranean; Copenhagen (Denmark) and Amsterdam in Northern Europe

Length: Seven and 14 nights

Itineraries: Shoulder seasons sailing in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, in addition to a summer program in Northern Europe, with cruises to the Baltic, Iceland, Norway and more

Sailing Season: April 22 to October 29

Oosterdam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, visiting Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Albania and more

Sailing Season: May 1 to October 20

Zuiderdam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 14 to 35 nights

Itineraries: British Islands, the Arctic Circle, Iceland, Greenland, Norway and more

Sailing Season: May 28 to August 8

Canada and New England

Zuiderdam

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Boston (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Week-long, one-way cruises to Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax and Bar Harbor, in addition to a ten-night repositioning voyage sailing from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale in late September

Sailing Season: August 26 to September 30

Zaandam

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)

Length: Seven to 35 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises sailing between Boston and Montreal, with visits to Quebec City, Sydney, Halifax and more, in addition to a 25-night cruise to Labrador, Greenland and Iceland in July

Sailing Season: April 29 to September 13