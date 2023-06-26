Summer 2023: Holland America Has Six Ships in Alaska, Four in Europe

Concentrating most of its capacity in core markets, Holland America Line has six ships in Alaska this summer, in addition to four vessels in Europe, where its newest ship, the 2021-Rotterdam, is set to spend the summer.
Two ships are also offering summer programs in Canada and New England, sailing from three homeports in the region.
Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown for the season:
Alaska
Koningsdam
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruise to Alaska featuring visits to Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, in addition to scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord and the Glacier Bay
Sailing Season: May 6 to September 30
Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Two different week-log, open-jaw itineraries visiting Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to a special 14-night cruise from Vancouver that includes visiting Kodiak, Anchorage, Valdez, Glacier Bay, Sitka, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert and Victoria
Sailing Season: April 30 to September 24
Eurodam
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay sailing roundtrip from Seattle
Sailing Season: April 29 to September 30
Noordam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2006
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: Seven and 14 nights
Itineraries: Two different week-long itineraries visiting Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to a special 14-night cruise in September that features visits to Prince Rupert, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Valdez, Anchorage and Kodiak
Sailing Season: May 7 to September 17
Westerdam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka
Sailing Season: May 7 to September 24
Volendam
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long itineraries sailing roundtrip from Vancouver and visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau
Sailing Season: May 10 to September 20
Europe
Rotterdam
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Northern Europe with varied itineraries to Norway, Baltic, Iceland, British Islands and more
Sailing Season: April 18 to September 23
Nieuw Statendam
Capacity: 2,660 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Piraeus (Greece) in the Mediterranean; Copenhagen (Denmark) and Amsterdam in Northern Europe
Length: Seven and 14 nights
Itineraries: Shoulder seasons sailing in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, in addition to a summer program in Northern Europe, with cruises to the Baltic, Iceland, Norway and more
Sailing Season: April 22 to October 29
Oosterdam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Trieste and Civitavecchia (Italy); Piraeus (Greece); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, visiting Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Albania and more
Sailing Season: May 1 to October 20
Zuiderdam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 14 to 35 nights
Itineraries: British Islands, the Arctic Circle, Iceland, Greenland, Norway and more
Sailing Season: May 28 to August 8
Canada and New England
Zuiderdam
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Boston (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)
Length: Seven to ten nights
Itineraries: Week-long, one-way cruises to Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax and Bar Harbor, in addition to a ten-night repositioning voyage sailing from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale in late September
Sailing Season: August 26 to September 30
Zaandam
Capacity: 1,440 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)
Length: Seven to 35 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises sailing between Boston and Montreal, with visits to Quebec City, Sydney, Halifax and more, in addition to a 25-night cruise to Labrador, Greenland and Iceland in July
Sailing Season: April 29 to September 13