Star Clippers Invites Guests to Create New Holiday Traditions

With a range of week-long festive sailings, Star Clippers is inviting guests to create new holiday traditions and memories on one of its Christmas and New Year holidays.

For a limited time, guests who book their 2023 or 2024 Christmas or New Year’s sailings will get two complimentary shore excursions of their choice, and three hours of complimentary Wi-Fi onboard. The offer applies on sailings booked by July 31, 2023.

Pricing for the festive voyages starts at $1,600 per person based on double occupancy. Star Clippers’ offer is valid for residents of North, Central and South America only.

In 2023, guests can book the seven-day Costa Rica and Nicaragua Christmas Cruise onboard the Star Clipper, departing Puerto Caldero on December 23. The cruise line’s Costa Rica and Panama New Year Cruise, departing December 30, also from Puerto Caldero, includes visits to Coiba Island, Panama, home to a UNESCO World Heritage state park, and the national marine park at Golfo de Chiriquí.

Guests can begin the 2024 festive season on the 14-day Barbados to Panama Christmas Cruise departing Bridgetown on December 14. The voyage includes calls in Grenada, Curacao, Bonaire, Aruba and Colombia among other destinations. Guests who join the Panama to Costa Rica New Years Cruise departing on December 28, 2024, can spend New Year’s Eve on Coiba Island, Panama.

In 2023, the Star Flyer will embark on an eight-day Treasure Islands New Year’s Cruise departing December 30 from St. Maarten. In 2024, the Royal Clipper will set sail on an eight-day Grenadine Islands Christmas Cruise departing on December 21 from Bridgetown while the Star Flyer will sail the eight-day Treasure Islands Christmas Cruise. There is also the option to welcome the New Year onboard the Royal Clipper’s Windward Island New Years Cruise and the Star Flyer’s Leeward Island New Years Cruise both departing on December 28.