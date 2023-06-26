SHIPPINGInsight: Evolving Agenda for The Decade of Collaboration

SHIPPINGInsight’s Chief Evolution Officer, Carleen Walker, announced the evolving agenda for The Decade of Collaboration, the 2023 conference to be held October 10-12th in Stamford, Connecticut.

This event brings together fleet managers and solution providers to tackle the biggest maritime challenges in optimization and innovation.

“SHIPPINGInsight’s annual conference has become an important contributor to the optimization and innovation of the commercial maritime industry,” said Walker. “We wanted the community to see the evolving agenda so they can participate in its development.”

SHIPPINGInsight 2023 will include sessions focused on cross-industry collaboration while discussing the latest tech for decarbonization, digitalization, data management, cyber security, compliance technologies, automation and more.

The event will begin with a keynote from ABS’s Chairman and CEO Chris Wiernicki. Among other participants are Maersk’s Lee Kindberg; Oldendorf’s Scott Bergeron; Microsoft’s Darryl Willis; David Cummins of Blue Sky Maritime Coalition; Ardmore’s Bart Kellaher; Andreea Squance of Geest Line; Jeff Lantz of the United States Coast Guard; Angelica Sogor and Rich Pruitt of Carnival Cruise Lines; Captain Joe Gross of D’Amico; RADM James Watson (USCG Ret.) of MAR; Captain Anuj Chopra of ESGPlus LLC; Katherine Mattikow- SUNY ’23; and Milind Trilokekar of Triworld Shipping Services.