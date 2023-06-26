SHIPPINGInsight 2023 Set for October in Connecticut

The SHIPPINGInsight conference will take place October 10-13, 2023, at Hilton Stamford Hotel, in Stamford, Connecticut.

The 2023 conference, titled The Decade of Collaboration, will feature discussions on industry challenges and opportunities as well as workshops that focus on industry optimization and innovation.

Established in 2012, the event for maritime industry professionals addresses the critical issues faced by ship and fleet operators.

The forum allows shipowners and solution providers to exchange ideas and discuss challenges amid the marine industry’s transformation.

The 2023 conference will explore the increasing need for collaboration between industry professionals to push the industry forward, with cruise lines attending including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and others.

In addition to exclusive sessions with a focus on collaboration, attendants will also discuss the latest tech for decarbonization, digitalization, data management, cyber security and more.

This year’s forum will also see the return of the Shipowners Roundtable Luncheon, the SHARK TANK session as well as SHIPPINGInsight Innovation Award.

Since its inception, over 8,000 registered delegates from 42 countries have attended the conference, including over 850 shipowners and hundreds of speakers.