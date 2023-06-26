Serenade of the Seas Makes Inaugural Call in Progreso

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas made its inaugural call at the Port of Progreso, Yucatan, México.

Having departed on its four-day roundtrip sailing from its homeport in Tampa, Florida, arriving in Progreso on Saturday, July 8.

Captain Stig Nielsen welcomed the port officials for the traditional plaque exchange ceremony.

Among Yucatan authorities that visited the Serenade of the Seas and participated in the protoclary plaque exchange were Technical Secretary Raul Paz Noriega, from the Yucatan Tourism Board, Admiral Jorge Carlos Tobilla Rodriguez, general director of ASIPONA Progreso and the Operations Manager of SSA México Rodolfo Barron.

The Serenade of the Seas cruise will again visit the Port of Progreso during a four-day roundtrip voyage from Tampa, Florida on Saturday, August 5.

The Serenade of the Seas entered service in 2003 embarking on a maiden sailing in August. The Radiance Class ship now offers regular Caribbean sailings from Tampa, Florida with ports of call in Key West, Florida; Cozumel; Mexico; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Coco Cay, Bahamas. Itineraries range from four to six nights in length.