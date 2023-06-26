Seabourn Unveils Seabourn Pursuit’s Onboard Offerings

The Seabourn Pursuit, which is scheduled to enter service on August 12, 2023, will offer guests unprecedented elegance and spacious public rooms and lounges.

“On Seabourn Pursuit, guests will embark on a one-of-a-kind experience that seamlessly combines Seabourn’s signature elegance and beloved ‘home away from home’ atmosphere with an expedition feel that will leave them with a sense of fulfillment as they explore different parts of the world,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “There is an abundance of elegance, space and offerings that will redefine ultra-luxury expedition travel, providing our guests with many Seabourn Moments they will always treasure.”

From guest favorites such as Seabourn Square and The Club to public spaces such as the Bow Lounge and Expedition Lounge, the Seabourn Pursuit will offer a variety of settings for guests to relax and socialize.

Located on Deck 6, the Bow Lounge provides the closest access to the water level and is an ideal spot to relax while observing marine life. The Bow Lounge features large screens that project live footage from mounted cameras outside and a drone.

The space also features the “Pantry in The Bow Lounge,” one of eight dining experiences on the Seabourn Pursuit, where guests can enjoy food and refreshments.

The Constellation Lounge, located on Deck 9, is the highest indoor viewing point on the ship featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls. The space provides a perfect setting for Seabourn’s Afternoon Tea service accompanied by live piano entertainment and cocktails.

Guests can also watch wildlife at The Club, which includes “Sushi in The Club,” a culinary experience offering hand-prepared sushi bites. The Club also offers custom-crafted cocktails and fine wines at cocktail hour, as well as live music.

Seabourn Square, dubbed the “living room” of the new ship, features a European-style space with a coffee bar offering a selection of coffees and pastries.

On deck 4, travelers can find the Expedition Lounge, where they can relax and sip a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar.

Right next to it is the Discovery Center which acts as the teaching and academic center by day and turns into an entertainment venue at night with live music and performances.