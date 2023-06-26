Seabourn to Offer Unique Experiences On Seabourn Pursuit

Seabourn announced it will offer once-in-a-lifetime expedition experiences on its newest ship, the Seabourn Pursuit, set to launch this summer.

The Seabourn Pursuit’s expedition experiences will feature a range of activities to immerse guests in each destination visited. Guests will be able to enjoy expedition offerings such as Zodiac cruising, nature walks, hikes, scuba diving and snorkeling on most itineraries.

In addition, the Seabourn Pursuit will offer optional expeditions with dives on two submersibles as well as kayaking at some destinations. The Seabourn submersibles are certified by Lloyd’s Register and will be operated by trained pilots, the company said, in a statement.

Expeditions will be led by a team of 24 experts, including scientists, scholars and naturalists, who will offer insights and guidance throughout the voyage.

“Seabourn Pursuit invites travelers to embark on extraordinary journeys that seamlessly blend ultra-luxury experiences with memorable adventures,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “From underwater dives that redefine anything travelers ever imagined about submersibles, to immersive Zodiac cruises and captivating hikes accompanied by the individual attention of our expedition experts, every experience is a life-expanding moment that will stay with guests forever.”

Scheduled to launch on August 12, 2023, the Seabourn Pursuit will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before embarking on two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean. The ship will arrive in Barbados in October on time for a series of expedition voyages exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica through late March 2024.