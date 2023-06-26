Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings and Adds New Sushi Options

Seabourn is expanding its culinary program with upgrades including new recipes in The Restaurant and new sushi offerings.

“Memorable dining is so important to a travel experience, and we are always looking to innovate our offerings to ensure we deliver luxurious and sophisticated culinary moments that exceed our guests’ expectations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“We offer a wide range of dishes with fresh ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible, and our team of highly skilled chefs are very proud to showcase their passion and talents across our entire fleet of ultra-luxury ships.”

The Restaurant will now offer two new recipes each week across the fleet including new appetizers and entrees, the company said.

The new appetizers include Gratinated Champagne Oysters and Fresh Oysters on Ice with caviar, sour cream and vodka. Guests can also enjoy new entrees such as Lobster en Belle Vue with lobster cream, quail egg, cherry tomatoes and cucumber; Roquefort Crusted Beef Tenderloin with spinach; and Pomery Mustard – Tomato Crusted Baked Black Cod with melted leek, potato mash and chive butter.

In addition, the cruise line will offer “Sushi in the Club” onboard the Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn and the Seabourn Quest by November 2023. Available every night between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., “Sushi in the Club” will offer fresh sushi bites and sake.

Seabourn’s culinary enhancements were developed together with Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein.

“Food brings people together, and we continue to evolve our culinary offerings to celebrate many flavors of the world and to elevate the dining experience for our guests,” said Egger.