Scenic Group Strengthens Presence In the Caribbean

For the first time ever, Scenic Group will have three of its ships, the Emerald Azzurra, Emerald Sakara and the Scenic Eclipse II, sailing in the Caribbean waters this fall.

“While we certainly love that these yachts sail all over the globe, we’re thrilled to have them close to home in the beautiful Caribbean this fall and winter, giving North Americans the opportunity to experience them without the need of an overseas flight,” said Ken Muskat, managing director for Scenic Group US.

“Whether guests choose to explore the Caribbean onboard one of our state-of-the-art,100-guest luxury yachts from Emerald Cruises, or on the newly-launched 228-guest Scenic Eclipse II with her 10 dining experiences and onboard sub and helicopter, they will get to see a more intimate side of the Caribbean. All our yachts moor in small harbors and hidden coves, allowing our guests to feel they’re in a secluded paradise.”

The Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will homeport in the Caribbean during the 2023-24 winter season starting in November 2023. The two vessels will offer twelve different itineraries ranging from eight to 19 days exploring the Grenadines, British and US Virgin Islands, Eastern Caribbean and ports in Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Featured itineraries include the eight-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Barths from Bridgetown, Barbados and Marigot, St. Martin

Starting in October, the Scenic Eclipse II will be offering an 11-day Bermuda and the Bahamas voyage from Portland to Nassau. Other itineraries include a five-day Taste of Bermuda, a five-day Bermuda Escapade and a three-day Taste of Bahamas. The Scenic Eclipse II will also take guests on a nine-day Caribbean Sunsets: Turks and Caicos Islands voyage visiting destinations such as Egg Island and Little Inagua Island among others.