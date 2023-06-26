Royal Caribbean’s New Icon to Feature Improved Crew Areas

Royal Caribbean has launched a new video titled “Making an Icon: Creating the Crew’s Neighborhood,” taking viewers behind the scenes on a completely revamped crew area on the new Icon of the Seas.

In “Making an Icon: Creating the Crew’s Neighborhood,” viewers will have the opportunity to get a glimpse at the new home designed for the 2,300 crew members who will be onboard the Icon of the Seas.

The video shows what the crew members’ home onboard the world’s largest ship looks like and the amenities it includes, from an indoor and outdoor hub to a gym and a hair salon.

Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean’s president and CEO, said: “When I worked on the Royal Caribbean ships, the innovation was reflected in the crew accommodations even way back then. The amount of energy and investment has increased and very much mirrors the guests.”

To design the crew accommodation area, the company asked crew members what they needed such as more storage space, privacy, etc. Over 1,000 crew members were involved in the design of the space, reviewing the mockups and giving feedback.

Kelly Gonzales, Royal Caribbean Group’s senior vice president of architectural design, newbuilding, said: We really purposefully tried to bring the majority of all of their external spaces, the public spaces we call them, together into one neighborhood.”

The “Making an Icon: Creating the Crew’s Neighborhood” video is available here.