Royal Caribbean: North American Consumers Strong

Royal Caribbean Group has seen another outstanding quarter that exceeded expectations with increased booking volumes from North American customers and the North American consumer remains incredibly strong, said Chief Executive Officer Jason Liberty, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

Liberty attributed the strong performance in the second quarter to the quality of the brands’ vacation experiences combined with the value proposition of a cruise.

Caribbean sailings greatly helped the better-than-expected performance, he added.

“Caribbean itineraries account for about 55 percent of our full year capacity and about 37 percent in the third quarter. Strong demand for Caribbean itineraries contributed to the strong performance in the second quarter and is one of the key drivers of the increase in expectations for the full year,” he said.

The company is continuing to drive Caribbean capacity with the introduction of the Icon of the Seas sailing from Miami next January.

The Utopia of the Seas will also debut in Florida, sailing short cruises year-round from Port Canaveral starting in summer 2024.