Royal Caribbean Group’s Executives Get a Preview of Silver Nova

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Chairman Richard Fain and Silversea’s President Barbara Muckermann enjoyed an exclusive preview of the Silver Nova.

Royal Caribbean Group’s executives were welcomed by Meyer Werft Managing Directors Jan and Bernard Meyer and enjoyed a detailed tour of the ship.

“Innovation drives our mission to provide the best vacations, responsibly, and Silver Nova embodies this commitment in every way. This stunning ship revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and represents an important step on our sustainability journey,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “I would like to officially thank and congratulate the Meyer family, and the talented teams at Meyer Werft, Royal Caribbean Group, and Silversea for pushing industry boundaries to create such a pioneering ship.”

“Silver Nova embodies the vision of our brand and the evolution of our fleet, demonstrating the extent to which our guests are benefitting from our brand being part of Royal Caribbean Group,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea. “Silver Nova introduces an industry-leading approach to sustainability, an unprecedented openness to the world, and an entirely new take on luxury at sea. She is a beauty and I can’t wait to personally greet our guests on board, introducing them to the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel.”

The Silver Nova will set sail on its maiden voyage on August 14, sailing roundtrip from Fusina (Venice). After a series of Mediterranean cruises, the new ship will cross the Atlantic to the United States of America to offer Caribbean and Central America voyages.

On January 4, 2024, the Silver Nova will depart on the 71-day Grand Voyage South America.