Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces New Promotions and Appointments

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced new promotions and expansion of its sales team as part of its continued growth efforts, the company said.

The company promoted Kristian C. Anderson to senior vice president of global sales. Having joined the company in 2021, Anderson has demonstrated his expertise in driving the growth of the company’s sales team. In his new role, Andersen will oversee the company’s sales operations, including global reservations, trade sales, meetings and incentives sales.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has also welcomed two new team members to its trade sales team. Joan Brullet Gubern, director of trade industry sales is based in Barcelona, while Stephanie Seghers-Narvaez, manager of strategic accounts, is based in Los Angeles.

The company has also promoted Carolina Acero to vice president of finance. Acero, who joined the company five years ago, will serve as a strategic business partner for various departments.

Tobias King has been promoted to vice president of newbuild. King’s role has been crucial in building and leading the newbuild team at Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the upcoming yachts, the Ilma and Luminara.