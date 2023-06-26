Princess Cruises Launches First-Ever Club Pilates at Sea

Princess Cruises partnered with Xponential Fitness’ Pilates brand, Club Pilates, to launch the first-ever Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaska Retreat onboard the Royal Princess sailing roundtrip from Seattle on September 2, 2023.

“We’re beyond thrilled to partner with Princess Cruises – Alaska’s number one cruise operator – on our first-ever Club Pilates cruise which offers our members and, those interested in fitness, a unique opportunity to enjoy classes led by the best instructors in fitness, meet new people, and marvel at Alaska’s pristine natural beauty. We can’t wait to welcome everyone on board,” said Mike Gray, president of Club Pilates.

The seven-day voyage allows guests to explore Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan as well as cruise around the Glacier National Park and visit Victoria, B.C. Onboard, guests can engage in a variety of Pilates and other Xponential fitness classes led by experienced instructors.

Guests will be invited to participate in a Club Pilates class while enjoying the view of Alaska’s glaciers and mountains. Other highlights of the cruise will involve a chance to view Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights, participate in a moonlit Glow Flow class, a R&R restorative class and more.

Reservations for the journey are open. Club Pilates fans re-register for the adventure by submitting their information to secure their booking.