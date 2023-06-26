Princess Cruises Earns 15 Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence

Princess Cruises announced that all the main dining rooms on its fleet of 15 ships have again been awarded the Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards.

Each Princess ship was recognized for its wine lists that pair well with the menu.

“Receiving this highly regarded recognition from Wine Spectator once again reaffirms our commitment to curate a collection of wines that encompass noteworthy, exceptional and familiar varietals to explore,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises.

“We believe we offer the most extensive wine list in the industry that reflects our guests’ shared passion for travel and celebrating with wines from many of the destinations we visit.”

Princess Cruises’ wine list includes over 250 labels, representing every major wine-growing region so guests can taste the best from around the globe. The wine menu is available across the fleet and features wines from countries such as New Zealand, Argentina, Italy and China among others.

The cruise line also offers biodynamic, organic, vegan and sustainable wines and celebrates women winemakers.

Wine Spectator’s awards have three levels: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. This year, 2,001 restaurants received the Award of Excellence.