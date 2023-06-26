Princess Adds Casual Dining and More to Plus and Premier Packages

Princess Cruises announced new updates to its Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, with more inclusive options at no additional cost, including casual dining, OceanNow delivery service, room service delivery and express Green Lane embarkation.

“Great food is fundamental to the Princess Cruises experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“By incorporating our casual dining experiences into the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, guests can now indulge in more memorable meals tailored to their dining style preferences without hesitation, all while enjoying unparalleled value.”

For cruises embarking August 12 and beyond, guests on Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages will enjoy prix fixe dining options in the ship’s restaurants, including Vines, Salty Dog Pub, O’Malleys, Ocean Terrace, Planks, Steamers, Alfredo’s, and GiGi’s. The addition of new three-course, pre-fixed menus provides travelers with more food options than ever before without extra charges.

The exclusive OceanNow service comes with a one-time activation fee of $14.99 per guest, per voyage but is available at no cost for all guests sailing on Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

In addition, Princess Plus and Princess Premier participants will have the standard $5 per delivery room service charge waived.

The Princess App has also been enhanced allowing guests to achieve “Green Lane Status” by ensuring all travel information and documents are complete. The exclusive Princess Medallion will be delivered to guests before embarkation day allowing them to proceed directly to the ship when the day comes. Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages also include complimentary Medallion at-home delivery.

Princess Plus package includes Plus Beverage Package; unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink; two prix fixe meals at any casual dining location; complimentary room service and more.

Princess Premier package includes Premier Beverage Package; unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink; unlimited prix fixe meals; free OceanNow delivery service activation; boutique fitness classes per voyage; unlimited premium desserts and more.