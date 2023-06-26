Ponant Announces New Carbon Neutral Ship Concept

Ponant has announced a new ship concept, supporting the evolution towards carbon neutrality, the company said in a press release.

The company’s R&D team have created a pioneering concept that combines six groundbreaking technologies that will redefine future navigation, the company said in a statement.

The new sailing ship will be ready by 2030 and aims to be a catalyst for new energy solutions for both Ponant and the entire cruise industry.

The company said discussions are ongoing to select a shipyard and delivery date.

“By 2030, our future ship aims to have zero greenhouse gas emissions when sailing, maneuvering, in port or at anchor. Her carbon footprint will be reduced throughout her life cycle. Renewable energy supplied by the wind and sun will be combined with low-carbon non-fossil energy associated with fuel cells,” said Hervé Gastinel, CEO.

The ship design calls for a 100-stateroom vessel and overall length of 181 meters, the company said, with an eco-design approach, known as Swap2Zero.

The company has released two renderings of the ship,. In the call for tenders process, two sail propulsion systems are being considered, the top image is Ayro Oceanwings technology and the image below this is Solid Sail technology.

Swap2Zero aims for zero CO2 eq* emissions in operation, with one month autonomy by being the first to combine six major decarbonization technology building blocks:

A sail power system and hull providing an average of 50% of the propulsion energy using the force of the wind; A surface area totaling over 1,000m2 of photovoltaic panels, with new generation organic solar eco-designed devices integrated into the structures and sails; A low temperature fuel cell operating on liquid hydrogen for propulsion, with the water and heat produced being recycled; A high temperature fuel cell to meet the ship’s hotel load requirements, with the heat emitted being recovered and used to produce hot water; On-board carbon capture technology, coupled with the high temperature fuel cell; An innovative bespoke energy management system to control and distribute power without any generators being in service.

The Swap2Zero ship is also part of the company’s science program in line with the company’s commitment to scientists. She will host researchers involved in decarbonization technologies, a major challenge in the battle to control global warming.

“Ponant is a company of sailors focused on exploration and innovation, and it is this pioneering spirit that is inspiring the whole Swap2Zero programme,” added Gastinel. “This is much more than a new ship. We want to offer a new mode of navigation and actively contribute to decarbonization of the maritime sector. Our inhouse R&D team has brought together the best specialists in shipbuilding and renewable energy to imagine and develop an energy model that aims at zero emissions. With Swap2Zero, we are building a French technological showcase to convince other stakeholders to commit to carbon neutral navigation.”