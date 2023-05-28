Oceania Cruises Announces New Value Promise

Oceania Cruises is offering its guests “simply MORE” than ever before, with free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, free shore excursions and a free beverage package for all guests on selected sailings.

According to a press release, the offer is valid on all new bookings made starting from July 1, 2023, for sailings departing October 1, 2023, or later.

“Thanks to the launch of simply MORE, our guests will enjoy even more value, more choice and more convenience than ever before,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“Over the past 20 years, we have continued to adapt and evolve to the wants and needs of our valued trade partners and guests. We are always seeking to enhance the Oceania Cruises experience and raise the bar in offering the best value in luxury cruising. So, we asked our key audiences, guests and travel partners, what they wanted, and that was simplicity, choice and value. Through our new simply MORE value promise, they now have all three.”

The new value promise means guests receive everything they need within their voyage fare including free roundtrip airfare and free airport transfers; a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom to be spent on tours of their choice; and a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner.

“For me, the cornerstone of this exciting new value promise is the generous credit offered to every guest to be spent on shore excursions of their choice. Oceania Cruises is renowned for our imaginative and immersive itineraries, journeying to every part of the globe, which are enhanced even further by our industry-leading array of enriching adventures ashore,” added Del Rio.

“The simply MORE shore excursion credit can be applied to any and all of our tours, from witnessing an active volcano from a helicopter in Montserrat and learning how to tend and herd sheep at a shepherd school in Northern Spain on one of our Go Local tours to enjoying an insider’s view of iconic modernistic buildings in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on a Beyond Blueprints excursion, which takes travelers behind the scenes of landmark buildings with an architectural guide.”