Norwegian Schedules Q2 Earnings Call for August 1

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its second quarter 2023 financial results.

A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast, the company said.

Starting on Monday, July 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q2 2023 Q&A link.

The Q&A platform will remain open until Monday, July 31st at 6:00 p.m.