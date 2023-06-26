Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Big Refit For Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that the Norwegian Joy will undergo extensive enhancements in drydock from Jan. 22 to Feb. 12 to expand its onboard offerings.

Enhancements will include a new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, an expanded Vibe Beach Club, new staterooms, refreshed bedrooms and more.

The Norwegian Joy is expected to emerge from the three-week drydock on Feb. 12, 2024.

The elevated Spa Thermal Suite will feature a more centralized layout with elegant sculptures and an entrance corridor with waterfalls, the company said. There will be a separate lounge area with many more hot tile loungers. Guests will be able to relax in the sauna, ice room and aromatic steam room.

Additionally, new offerings in the Thermal Suite will include a new Biostation with IV Drip Therapy, rejuvenating treatment for the body; four-senses loungers; and Kneipp haptic foot therapy.

“Delivering exceptional experiences across our fleet is what we strive to do,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have listened to our guests and have taken action. With this revitalization, we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings across our ships to enhance the guest experience aboard Norwegian Joy. Guests will have a greater variety of staterooms to choose from and a world-class, full-service spa to spend their days at sea fully immersed in relaxation.”

The redesign will also include turning a part of the Observation Lounge into 24 new balcony staterooms as well as recategorizing 40 new spa balcony staterooms. Additionally, The Haven by Norwegian Premier Owner’s Suites will be expanded to three-bedroom accommodations.

Additionally, the adults-only Vibe Beach Club will be expanded to include new private luxe cabanas.

The Norwegian Joy will resume sailing on Feb. 13, 2024, when it sets sail on an 11-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to Miami.

In March 2024, the ship will cruise seven-day round-trip Caribbean voyages from Miami before sailing to Bermuda from New York for summer 2024.