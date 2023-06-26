Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 2023 Giving Joy Campaign Winners

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the 20 winners of its fourth annual Giving Joy contest that celebrates teachers across North America for their hard work and dedication.

Each of the 20 winners won a free seven-day cruise for two, valid for itineraries sailing through 2024 and embarking from the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the top three grand prize winners are invited to attend the exclusive four-day christening voyage for the cruise line’s upcoming ship, the Norwegian Viva, set to debut in August 2023.

During the christening ceremony in Miami on November 28, 2023, winners will also have the chance to enjoy exclusive performances by artist and Godfather of Norwegian Viva, Luis Fonsi, along with other exclusive performances such as The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio.

“On behalf of all of us at Norwegian Cruise Line, we congratulate this year’s winners and nominees who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their calling as educators, and in doing so have left a lasting positive impact on their students, schools and broader communities,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We look forward to welcoming this year’s winners aboard for a well-deserved cruise vacation.”

Norwegian’s beverage partner, Coca-Cola, has donated roundtrip airfare from within the continental United States for each winner of the contest and their guest. Also, all 20 winning educators will get a complimentary virtual training session by the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF).

The grand prize winners are Ryan Price from Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy in Vacaville, California; Carolyn Reardon from James Otis Elementary School in Chicago, Illinois; and Angelo Mirante from Lakewood High School in Arlington, Washington.

Since the inception of the program in 2019, Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest has awarded over 250 educators with a free cruise and donated over $350,000 to local schools and teachers with the support of its brand partners.

Photo: Ryan Price, Norwegian’s Giving Joy First Place Grand Prize Winner for 2023, from Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy in Vacaville, Calif.