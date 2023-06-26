New 2024 Global Cruise Ship Index Out Now

The new 2024 Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News has been released, with a single user-friendly file with the entire cruise fleet at a user’s fingertips.

The newly released Excel file is a game-changer, offering comprehensive information on over 500 cruise ships.

It’s a unique go-to resource for key metrics, including cruise line, ship name, build date, guest capacity, crew capacity, shipyard, building cost, length, width, and draft. What’s more, there is also details on green technology such as shore power and exhaust gas cleaning.

With this downloadable Excel file, gain access to a meticulously organized and sortable database that provides a holistic overview of the current and future cruise fleet.

There are added separate sheets for recently decommissioned ships and exciting new start-ups.

The database covers all the ships currently in cruise service, as well as the forward-looking cruise ship orderbook as of July 2023.

