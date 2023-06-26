MarineXchange Launches MXP365 Guest App for Pre-Cruise and Onboard

MarineXchange has introduced its feature-rich, cruise line branded MXP365 BYOD guest app, according a company statement.

The MXP365 guest app provides an easy-to-implement and cost-effective solution to cruise lines. It can be integrated into an existing BYOD app or used as stand-alone.

This turn-key and platform independent (iOS, Android, Windows, Apple) solution is optimized for all screens sizes, the company said.

Pre-cruise, guests have the choice to use the app on a mobile device or experience the same functionality via the cruise line’s website. Onboard, the same solution can also be used with iTV, digital signage and kiosks. Data is continuously synchronized between the office and ships.

“Guests will enjoy an enriched digital experience as soon as the cruise is booked until they return home and beyond. For the cruise line, pre-cruise and onboard sales are optimized,” said Hannes Lindthaler, Managing Director of MarineXchange.

The MXP Enterprise Platform holds all descriptions, photos, vacancies, manifests, business and discount rules, and provides seamless multi-language capabilities. No separate content management systems are needed ashore or onboard.

The app shows up-to-date itinerary and port information, opening hours, weather forecasts, frequently asked questions, deck plans, etc.

Guests can check in, update their preferences, book shore excursions, onboard activities, spa and beauty treatments, fitness classes, purchase packages, make restaurant reservations, log maintenance requests, track their luggage and more.

In addition, MXP365 has chat groups, a digital safety drill, restaurant/venue capacity management, and a digital boarding pass.

With MXP365, MarineXchange emphasizes its long-term commitment to provide agile, mature and feature-rich turnkey solutions to the cruise industry.

“MXP365 offers extensive customization possibilities to align with the cruise line’s unique brand identity, ensuring a consistent and familiar experience for guests pre-cruise, onboard, and post-cruise,” added Johanna Schaupp, Senior Digital Marketing Lead at MarineXchange.