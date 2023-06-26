JRE Chef Daniel Lehmann to Join SH Diana’s Gastronomic Journey

President of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs Daniel Lehmann will be onboard Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana for the “On the Trail of the Vikings” voyage from Tromsø to Amsterdam sailing from July 29 to August 8, 2023.

During the gastronomic journey, guests can explore their culinary creativity by combining tradition, passion and local ingredients.

The 10-night voyage will allow guests to explore the Lofoten Islands, the fjords and the untouched beauty of glaciers, wild waterfalls and mountain peaks before sailing south.

Lehmann will join the SH Diana as part of Maris, a culinary experience Swan Hellenic launched in partnership with JRE. Guests will also have the chance to indulge in Lehmann’s signature dishes, a curated menu for a Gala Dinner, and a captivating cooking show. Lehmann will also lead gastronomic excursions ashore, allowing travelers to explore local culinary traditions and specialties.

“We are delighted to partner with Swan Hellenic,” said Lehmann. “This is a unique opportunity for us to bring our international gastronomic expertise to discriminating connoisseurs on exceptional voyages around the world”.