Insignia Returns to San Francisco After Oceania’s 2023 180-Day World Cruise

The Insignia returned to San Francisco on July 13 to finish Oceania Cruises’ 2023 180-day World Cruise.

One of the longer cruise itineraries scheduled for the year, the global voyage had departed from the same port in mid-January.

Providing access to 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the journey featured calls at a total of 96 ports, in 33 countries across four continents.

The itinerary also included multi-day stays in 20 destinations, such as Cape Town, in South Africa – where the Insignia spent two nights docked, Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, and Tokyo, in Japan.

After leaving San Francisco on January 15, the 684-guest ship headed South, visiting different destinations in the Mexican Riviera and Central America.

The cruise continued to South America, with stops at several ports in Peru, Chile and Argentina. The itinerary also included a three-day visit to Antarctica, with scenic cruising in Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay and the Half Moon Island.

The Insignia then sailed to Brazil before crossing the Atlantic for a series of visits to ports in both coasts of Africa.

Now heading North, the 1999-built vessel also sailed to ports in the Indian Ocean and the Middle East, including Mahe, in the Seychelles, and Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Continuing on its way back to the West Coast, the itinerary included different ports in Southeast Asia and the Far East before crossing the Pacific Ocean. Once in North America, the half-year cruise featured different ports of call in Alaska and Canada as well.

During the six-month voyage, the Insignia sailed across three oceans and 14 seas, crossing the Equator on four different occasions.

The ship is scheduled to offer a similar cruise in 2024, also sailing to different destinations across the globe in 180 days.

Sailing from Los Angeles on January 14, the journey will include a new itinerary to the South Pacific, Asia, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.