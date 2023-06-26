Holland America’s Oosterdam Completes 20 Years in Service

Holland America Line’s Oosterdam is completing 20 years in service this month.

Second in a series of four-ships known as the vista class, the 2,000-guest vessel was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

After being delivered earlier that month, the Oosterdam was christened in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on July 29, 2003.

With the Princess Margriet of the Netherlands serving as the ship’s godmother, the ceremony also marked the company’s 130th anniversary and was attended by the 1997-built Rotterdam as well.

Following the inaugural event, the Oosterdam started its maiden season in Northern Europe. Sailing in the Baltic Sea during the summer, the vessel offered a series of 12-night cruises between Copenhagen, in Denmark, and Harwich, in England.

In October, the ship debuted in the Mediterranean for a short fall program that included 12-night cruises to Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta and more.

Following a trans-Atlantic crossing, the Oosterdam arrived in the United Stated for the first time on December 4, 2003. On that day, the vessel docked in Fort Lauderdale to kick off its inaugural winter program in the Caribbean.

Since resuming service in 2022, the Oosterdam has been spending the summers in the Mediterranean.

In 2024, for instance, the ship’s program includes a series of seven- to 12-night itineraries to different destinations in the region, including the Greek Islands, the Italian Riviera, the Holy Land and more.

During the winters, the vessel has been offering a series of itineraries in South America and Antarctica that include visits to Patagonia, the Andes region, and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Other destinations visited by the ship during its 20-year sailing career include Alaska, Australia, the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii and more.

With 82,000 tons, the Oosterdam offers all of Holland America’s signature features, including the Explorers Lounge, the Ocean Bar, the Crow’s Nest observation lounge, the Pinnacle Grill steakhouse, and more.