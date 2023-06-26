Holland America Line Has Highest Booking Day in Brand’s History

Holland America Line bookings on July 11 were higher than on any day in the brand’s 150-year history, according to a statement from the Carnival Corporation brand.

Booking revenues also broke the line’s single-day record.

Most of the sailings booked July 11 were for 2024 and 2025, showing that cruisers are planning ahead and eager to travel, the company said.

The bookings show significant interest in marquee locations for the cruise line including Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean, as well as a lift in sales for its new, longer, Legendary Voyages. Reservations included destinations across the world, including Australia, South America, the South Pacific and Asia.

“We see a record booking day like this as encouraging for the whole industry, but for Holland America Line, it’s an endorsement of the quality of cruising product we’re able to offer to our guests,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “People are planning their vacations for next year and even into 2025, and in the process, they’re choosing the best service at sea and the unforgettable destinations that we offer.”

Holland America Line is a leader in Alaska with the most Glacier Bay visits in the cruise industry. Through Alaska Up Close, guests are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions.