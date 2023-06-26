Haifa Port Ready for Israel’s First Purpose-Built Cruise Terminal

Haifa Port announced that it has selected Bermello, Ajamil & Partners (BA) to design the first purpose-built cruise terminal in Israel, according to a press release.

The port said that Bermello, Ajamil & Partners is the most recognized cruise terminal designer in the world and has executed homeport cruise terminal projects from planning to commissioning in six continents, including terminals in Miami, Seattle, San Francisco, Singapore, New York, Galveston, Mauritius, and elsewhere.

Haifa Port said in its statement that it has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting and fastest-growing cruise destinations in the post-pandemic era. Previously known for its relatively modest number of passengers, Haifa has experienced a surge in popularity, attracting an impressive influx of approximately 380,000 Israeli passengers and 250,000 tourists either calling the port or embarking on cruises.

This growth has been accompanied by the arrival of almost 30 different cruise brands, with 10 of them choosing Haifa as their homeport.

The new cruise terminal is set to become the first significant project of Haifa Port after its privatization earlier this year.

Now owned by India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (70%) and Israel’s Gadot Group, the port views cruises and tourism as pivotal components of its future. The new terminal is poised to elevate Haifa to the next level as a major cruise hub in the Mediterranean.

The design of the new terminal will be sensitive to the history and culture of Israel, as well as the planned waterfront development. This commitment to preserving the essence of Israel’s heritage and seamlessly integrating into Haifa’s future growth highlights the port’s dedication to a harmonious and sustainable expansion.