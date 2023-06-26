Fun Facts: Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas vs. Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is reaching a significant milestone next year when it debuts its two largest cruise ships in the world in 2024, the Icon of the Seas and the Utopia of the Seas.

Here are some quick facts comparing the cruise line’s two newest ships:

Launch Date:

Icon of the Seas: January 2024

Utopia of the Seas: July 2024

Class:

The Icon of the Seas: Icon Class

The Utopia of the Seas: Oasis Class

Powered by:

Icon of the Seas: Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Utopia of the Seas: Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Capacity:

Icon of the Seas: 5,610 passengers

Utopia of the Seas: 5,668 passengers

Sailing from:

Icon of the Seas: Miami, Florida

Utopia of the Seas: Port Canaveral, Florida

Itineraries:

Icon of the Seas: Seven-day sailings

Utopia of the Seas: Three-and-four-night weekend getaways

Vacation style:

Icon of the Seas: Dubbed “the world’s best family vacation”

Utopia of the Seas: Dubbed “the world’s biggest weekend”