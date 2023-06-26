Fun Facts: Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas vs. Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is reaching a significant milestone next year when it debuts its two largest cruise ships in the world in 2024, the Icon of the Seas and the Utopia of the Seas.
Here are some quick facts comparing the cruise line’s two newest ships:
Launch Date:
Icon of the Seas: January 2024
Utopia of the Seas: July 2024
Class:
The Icon of the Seas: Icon Class
The Utopia of the Seas: Oasis Class
Powered by:
Icon of the Seas: Liquefied natural gas (LNG)
Utopia of the Seas: Liquefied natural gas (LNG)
Capacity:
Icon of the Seas: 5,610 passengers
Utopia of the Seas: 5,668 passengers
Sailing from:
Icon of the Seas: Miami, Florida
Utopia of the Seas: Port Canaveral, Florida
Itineraries:
Icon of the Seas: Seven-day sailings
Utopia of the Seas: Three-and-four-night weekend getaways
Vacation style:
Icon of the Seas: Dubbed “the world’s best family vacation”
Utopia of the Seas: Dubbed “the world’s biggest weekend”