Fred. Olsen Surprises 100-year-old Betty on Her Birthday

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines arranged a birthday surprise for 100-year-old Betty Wright, a guest onboard the Bolette’s seven-night Scenic Summertime Norwegian Fjords cruise from Newcastle.

Betty was joined by 13 relatives for the cruise who wanted to do something special to mark her birthday.

“We knew that we wanted to mark my birthday on June 26 but I can’t fly anymore and so we looked at alternative options. I have only ever been on a cruise ship twice before and it’s always been a dream of mine to do something like this with my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fred. Olsen made it happen. In fact, they went above and beyond to make it an experience of a lifetime,” said Wright.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines surprised Betty with an upgrade from her single cabin to a Premier Suite and the team filled the room with balloons and scattered petals on the bed.

Additionally, she was treated to a private tour of the Bridge to meet the Captain. She was also given three cards with messages from all the crew and had a champagne breakfast and dinner party on her big day.

“It truly surpassed all expectations and none of us will ever forget it. It’s created the most precious of memories for the whole family,” Wright said.

The team baked a 100-themed birthday cake for Betty, who spent her life working as a baker and holds a City and Guild’s certificate for her expert cakes and bread.

“I have never seen a cake like it. It took my breath away. But then, so did a lot of the entire cruise.”