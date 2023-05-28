First Look at Celestyal Journey at Palumbo Shipyard

The Celestyal Journey now has its new livery, as the first images have emerged of the 1994-built ship in Malta at Palumbo Shipyard.

The ship is currently undergoing extensive work ahead of its debut in September 2023, with photographer Mario Prekas grabbing some of the first views of the vessel.

In addition to safety equipment and technical overhauls, the $20 million refit includes a full hull treatment.

The Journey will get the company’s new livery featuring a blue hull adorned with various colors and patterns.

The ship’s public areas and staterooms will also be refreshed, according to the company.

The updated 1,258-passenger will feature seven new restaurants and an exclusive Chef’s Table.

Guests can choose among options such as Thalassa Restaurant and Leda Casual Dining.

Completed in 1994, the Celestyal Journey initially sailed as the Ryndam for Holland America Line. The ship later was transferred to P&O Cruises Australia sailing under the name the Pacific Aria. The Aria was then purchased by Seajets in 2020 and remained laid up in Greece during the pandemic before it was acquired by Celestyal Cruises in February this year and renamed Celestyal Journey.

The Celestyal Journey is set to begin sailing under its new name in September offering Idyllic Aegean cruises exploring Athens, Thessaloniki, Kavala, Istanbul, Dikili, Kusadasi and Patmos. Sailing roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens) Greece, the voyage departs on September 2. The ship will offer Aegean cruises through mid-October, departing either from Piraeus or Thessaloniki in Greece.

The Celestyal Journey will then begin a series of seven-night Three Continents cruises with ports of call in Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes, Greece; and Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey.

On December 16, Celestyal Journeys’ newest ship will set sail on a 19-night Christmas and New Year 2023 sailing departing from Piraeus and calling in Thessaloniki, Greece; Izmir, Turkey; Agios Nikolaos, Crete; Antalya, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; Alexandria, Egypt; Haifa, Israel; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Iraklion, Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey; and Volos, Greece.