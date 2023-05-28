Evac Group Appoints Björn Ullbro as the New CEO

Evac Group announced the appointment of Björn Ullbro as its new chief executive officer effective from July 1, 2023.

Ullbro will take over the position alongside his current role as the president of Evac Business Line.

Chairman of the Evac Board, Alan Bowkett, said: “We are delighted to appoint Björn Ullbro as the new Chief Executive of Evac Group. His deep industry knowledge and strategic mindset make him the ideal choice to lead the company toward a sustainable and successful future. I am confident that under Björn’s leadership, Evac will continue to thrive and reach its ambitious targets.”

Björn Ullbro brings over ten years of experience in the maritime industry to Evac Group after joining the company in late 2021. He holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance from the Hanken School of Economics and has held multiple key leadership positions at Wärtsilä Corporation.