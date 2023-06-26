ESpace Networks Using Key Insights to Drive Connectivity Efficiency

ESpace Networks has developed a new platform designed to intelligently manage connectivity giving cruise lines visibility and control over their connectivity service and users’ quality of experience (QoE).

“Our platform uses real time data insights and artificial intelligence to measure and optimize the connectivity experience for the people they serve,” said Kidsan Barnes, vice president of maritime.

“For example, with the data insights accessible via the ESpace portal, we enable cruise lines to more efficiently procure and manage their capacity contracts, quickly identify the root cause of performance issues, and ultimately, determine the best ways to improve connectivity onboard their vessels to provide the best possible experience to their passengers,” she said.

Using multiple types of connectivity, cruise operators must understand the right balance of what tool to use for what traffic at the right time, Barnes said.

“We make it easier for cruise lines to manage their connectivity, and use AI to make routing decisions considering all the factors that come into play in their complex environment,” Barnes explained.

The solution has already been deployed on over 50 ships.

Photos: Top: QoE monitoring; Bottom: Traffic group reporting.