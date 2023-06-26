Cruise Britain Welcomes New Members and Confirms Chair

Cruise Britain welcomed new members to its association, announced changes to the Steering Group and confirmed Ian McQuade as Chair, according to a statement.

The association has welcomed multiple members in 2023, including Aberdeen Harbour; the Peel Port cruise ports of Greenock (for Glasgow, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park) and Norfolk resort town Great Yarmouth. In addition, the Belfast shipyard Harland & Wolff, has joined Cruise Britain’s Service Provider membership.

Additionally, Steering Group appointed Paul Britton, harbor master and CEO at Dartmouth, who brings a wealth of experience to the group. In addition, Thea George, senior cruise manager at ABP Southampton, will take over Rebekah Keeler’s position on the Steering Group during Keeler’s maternity leave.

McQuade will serve as chair until the end of the current term, which is December 2024.

“We’re delighted to welcome new members to the Cruise Britain family as the association goes from strength to strength. Britain’s distinct national and regional identities help make our islands an outstanding cruise destination and provide a wealth of diverse itineraries within short sailing distances,” said McQuade. “New colleagues bring new perspectives, support the sharing of best practice and really help us as we work to promote cruising to Britain both within the country and overseas.”

Image: AIDAaura arrives into Port of Aberdeen expanded South Harbour; Credit: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media