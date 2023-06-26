Coral Expeditions Introduces New Itinerary Exploring Western Australia

Coral Expeditions is introducing a new 10-night itinerary exploring the coastline of Southwest Australia during the spring of 2024.

The Whales and Trails of Western Australia voyage aboard the Coral Adventurer will follow the migratory trail of the Humpback, Southern Right and Blue whales through the Indian and Southern Oceans. Guests will have a unique opportunity to witness the whales as they nurse their calves in the waters of Point Ann, Albany, and Hamelin Bay.

“This is an exciting new voyage which will further add to our growing annual schedule in Western Australia,” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies. “Since 2018 we have been developing new adventures in the West including our annual Ningaloo, Rowley Shoals and Abrolhos voyages with great success. This new voyage has captured our imagination combining natural encounters on land and sea at a vibrant time in the natural calendar.”

Sailing roundtrip from Fremantle, the expedition will culminate in a signature winemakers dinner event at the Leeuwin Estate Winery.

Highlights of the voyage include: