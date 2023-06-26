Carnival Salutes Military Guests with New Military Appreciation Day

Carnival Cruise Line is turning its Military Appreciation Gathering into a full Military Appreciation Day, on all voyages in North America, according to a press release.

Starting on July 24, Carnival’s Military Appreciation Day will be held on each ship in the fleet.

Special messaging will be displayed on the Carnival Seaside Theater screen and guests will also hear announcements from the Cruise Director and Captain.

On voyages of four days and longer, a large United States Flag will be displayed in the ship’s atrium.

“At Carnival, where we’re proudly known as America’s Cruise Line, we’re intent on honoring our military heroes and expanding our Military Appreciation Gathering into a full day is a wonderful tribute to the sacrifices our Armed Services personnel and their families have made,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival already carries more active and retired military service members than any other cruise line, and we are proud that our new Military Appreciation Day will serve as an incredible salute to military service members and their families.”

Carnival’s Military Appreciation Gatherings are available on all ships and will remain an integral part of Military Appreciation Day with several enhancements.

Carnival also plans to make it easier for guests to donate to Operation Homefront, by swiping their Sail & Sign card. Guests can also buy group photos from the event at a discounted rate, with a portion of the proceeds going to Operation Homefront. All members of the military attending the gathering will get a special pin while the longest-serving veteran will receive a special hero coin.

Additionally, each month, Carnival will give away a free cruise to one member of the military and a guest of their choice. To enter the raffle, guests need to swipe their Sail & Sign card at the Military Appreciation Gathering.

Guests in the military will also have the opportunity to attend a Veterans Meet and Greet on all Carnival’s cruises. Onboard the Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Venezia, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and the Carnival Pride, the gathering will be held in the Heroes Tribute Lounge. The sailing will also feature the Veteran’s Table, a special table in the dining room for veterans during Tea Time.

Carnival is also introducing a new beer, the Heroes American Pale Ale, which will be available exclusively onboard Carnival ships with breweries.