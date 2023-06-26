Carnival Hosts Summer Camp Kids on Ship Tour

Carnival Cruise Line recently hosted students from the Maritime Careers Summer Camp and gave them a special tour of the Carnival Breeze and educated them on career opportunities in the cruise industry.

As part of the special event, the Carnival Breeze Captain Gaspare Marzullo, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Gina Spagnola and Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees, addressed the students. They also participated in a trivia game with giveaways and were treated to lunch.

“We are so proud to have been operating in Galveston for the last 23 years and are honored to do our part to support local youth with efforts like this special ship tour,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are deeply committed to the Galveston community and that commitment will only strengthen as we expand our operations and launch our newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, later this year.”

The Maritime Careers Summer Camp gives eighth to 10th-grade students interested in maritime careers a rare experience. In addition to visiting the Carnival Breeze and the Galveston Wharves, the camp includes other experiences such as tours of the cargo port and naval ships, as well as visits to active military training facilities and designing and constructing autonomous underwater vehicles.

“The Port of Galveston is an economic engine and a generator of jobs for our community,” said Rees. “These students have the fourth most popular cruise home port and a top U.S. cargo port right in their own backyards. It was a pleasure to educate them on the many job opportunities available to them in the maritime industry.”

“With this summer camp, the Chamber aims to inspire the next generation of Galveston maritime professionals,” said Spagnola. “We are so appreciative of Carnival for taking part in this year’s camp and know that this tour will go a long way in making an impact on our local students.”