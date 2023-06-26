Carnival Corp. Uses Splunk for a Seamless Guest Experience

Splunk Inc. announced that Carnival Corporation is using its software to ensure a secure and seamless daily customer experience for guests and crew.

“Our mission is to deliver unforgettable happiness to our guests by providing extraordinary cruise vacations and having a resilient system security posture is the foundation that allows us to do that,” said Devon Bryon, global CIO of Carnival Corporation.

“Serving millions of guests each year sailing aboard 90+ ships, we work hand in hand with teams across our nine world-class brands to ensure our guests, crew and business are safe and protected. Splunk’s platform offers us the scale and flexibility to protect our company from ever-changing threats.”

Carnival Corporation uses Splunk products to get visibility across applications, services and security infrastructure.

This allows IT security teams to gauge the severity of system security issues, get alerts in a single place and reduce time to respond by as much as 98 percent, the company said in a statement.

“As the largest global cruise company, Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise line brands operate 24 hours a day, all around the world and they require a technology partner that can help them be secure in a world where access to data becomes more and more desired,” said Toni Pavlovich, chief customer officer, Splunk.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is more important than ever that companies have a cybersecurity strategy that enables them to remain resilient and performant, and Carnival Corporation is doing just that.”

The company’s biggest brand, Carnival Cruise Line, uses Splunk to ensure a secure digital experience for guests when they access Carnival.com to book their cruise as well as when checking-in in the Carnival HubApp, booking shore excursions or restaurant reservations.