Azamara Returns to Canada; Adds Double Night Stays in 2025

Azamara announced 73 itineraries for 2025, including two new sailings calling in Canada for the first time since 2017.

In addition to new itineraries, Azamara will also debut double-night stays, giving guests more time to explore a destination.

“Azamara is known for offering more time in port with late nights and overnights, and now we are taking that even further with our new double night stays, allowing our guests plenty of time to travel further and dive deeper into each destination,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

With the new double-night stays, guests can enjoy two nights in Bordeaux, France, or an extended stay in Seville, Spain, where they can explore the culture and traditions of Andalusia.

“We are thrilled to return to Canada in 2025, and we’re excited for our guests to experience these unique itineraries visiting lesser traveled ports in Quebec and Newfoundland as well as Iceland and Greenland,” said Michael Pawlus, head of itinerary planning at Azamara.

“As demand for our Country Intensive sailings remains strong, we’ve also added a range of these specialty voyages across Europe for 2025, so our guests can discover smaller ports and hidden gems within a single country.”

Azamara’s new itineraries will feature a visit to six Canadian ports, including Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec; L’Anse Aux Meadows, Newfoundland; and Harve Saint Pierre, Quebec.

The newly released 2025 itineraries also explore countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Norway, Ireland, and Scotland, with two ships also visiting Greece in 2025. The new program will also feature 15 golf cruises in collaboration with longtime partner PerryGolf, such as the 2025 British Isles Golf Cruise.