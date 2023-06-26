American Queen Voyages Launches Great Ameri-Cation Sale

American Queen Voyages is celebrating Independence Day by launching a Great Ameri-Cation Sale.

On select voyages in 2023, guests can get a free one-category stateroom or suite upgrade and save up to $4,000. Additionally, guests will receive a $200 onboard credit per stateroom. The offer is valid through August 31, 2023.

“We are delighted to unveil the Great Ameri-Cation Sale, offering travelers an extraordinary opportunity to experience a voyage with us,” said Cindy D’Aoust, the cruise line’s president.

“Each cruise offers our guests the chance to explore the heart and soul of North America in luxury and style, immersing themselves in remarkable destinations while enjoying the highest level of hospitality onboard.”

The Great Ameri-Cation Sale applies to a wide range of cruises across North America including rivers, lakes and oceans.

American’s’ all-inclusive fares include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay; ground transfers to and from the hotel; unlimited guided tours; unlimited drinks and open bars; in-room dining; unlimited WiFi and more.