American Cruise Lines Offers Free Air as Season Opens

To celebrate the opening of its 2023 summer season, American Cruise Lines is offering complimentary domestic airfare for August and September on the eight-day Upper Mississippi River cruises.

In addition to a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay, on select departure dates, guests can also get up to $1,200 off per stateroom.

Guests on the Upper River with American Cruise Lines get to explore the scenery, towns and the history of Mississippi.

The eight-day Upper Mississippi River cruises include a variety of shoreside experiences, from visits to Mark Twain’s Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal to the Lee County Agritourism Experience; the Mark Twain Cave Exploration and Wine Tasting; and a visit to The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota.

The summer 2023 Upper Mississippi River cruises will onboard the cruise line’s newest additions, the American Symphony and American Serenade. Guests can get a virtual tour of the riverboats on American’s website.