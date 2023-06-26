AIDA Introduces National Geographic Day Tours

AIDA Cruises is now offering new half-day and full-day excursions in select regions during the summer of 2023 and winter of 2023-24.

The new National Geographic Day Tours, created by National Geographic curators, will focus on education and sustainable tourism.

“For more and more guests, unforgettable and responsible vacation experiences are part of a successful cruise. Therefore, it is essential for us to be sustainable in all areas of our product. In the area of shore excursions, we are continuously developing our offerings for a variety of groups and ages, focusing on local immersion and environmental protection, so we are pleased to be able to expand our portfolio of sustainable excursions with the National Geographic Day Tours,” said Frank Bönsch, vice president guest commerce at AIDA Cruises.

In small groups and with local guides trained by National Geographic, travelers will get to explore new places in France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the Canary Islands and Madeira. The focus of the tours is also getting to know the local people and their culture.

The new shore excursions include a geologist-led hike to Barcelona’s Montserrat mountain and a tour of Rome’s underworld accompanied by an archaeologist who will provide unique insights into the city’s heritage. In Kusadasi, guests can look forward to a pottery demonstration or tile painting workshop. In Athens, travelers will get a special behind-the-scenes look through historical and educational storytelling. In Santorini, the highlight of the tour is a deep exploration of the excavation site of Akrotiri, the “Greek Pompeii”.

All National Geographic Day Tours meet the Global Sustainable Tourism Council criteria. Additionally, by booking a National Geographic Day Tour, guests support research and sustainability programs worldwide by donating a portion of the proceeds to the non-profit National Geographic Society.