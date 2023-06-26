AIDA Cruises: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With one of the biggest summer seasons in its history now underway, AIDA Cruises is offering different itineraries in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

The program includes a total of nine ships sailing from different ports in Germany to several destinations in the Baltic, the North Sea, Scandinavia, Iceland and even the Arctic.

The Carnival-owned German brand also has a significant presence in the Mediterranean, where three vessels – including the fleet’s newest and largest ship, the AIDAcosma – are sailing during the season.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Northern Europe

AIDAnova

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Different week-long itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords and Scandinavia that can be combined into 14-night cruises, featuring visits to Oslo, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Bergen, Alesund, Skagen and more

Sailing Season: April 29 to October 28

AIDAperla

Capacity: 3,250 guests

Built: 2017

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Nine to 11 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Norwegian Fjords featuring visits to Trondheim, Molde, Alesund, Bergen, Andalsnes, Geiranger and more

Sailing Season: April 25 to October 9

AIDAprima

Capacity: 3,250 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany) and Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Alternating schedule of week-long cruises to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and England, and seven-night itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords

Sailing Season: January 7 to October 28

AIDAmar

Capacity: 2,174 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Warnemunde (Germany)

Length: Three to ten nights

Itineraries: Scandinavia, the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltic Sea, in addition to short cruises to Denmark and Poland

Sailing Season: April 16 to October 25

AIDAsol

Capacity: 2,174 guests

Built: 2011

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Four to 12 nights

Itineraries: Varied program that includes short cruises to Western Europe, weeklong cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, nine- to 12-night cruises to the British Islands and Northern Spain, and more

Sailing Season: April 13 to October 19

AIDAluna

Capacity: 2,030 guests

Built: 2009

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Three to 17 nights

Itineraries: Varied program that includes shorter cruises to the Scandinavia and Denmark, in addition to longer cruises to the British Islands, Iceland, Norway, the North Cape and Svalbard

Sailing Season: April 21 to October 8

AIDAbella

Capacity: 2,030 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Two-week cruises to different destinations, including Norway and the North Cape, the British Islands, and more

Sailing Season: March 5 to September 17

AIDAdiva

Capacity: 2,030 guests

Built: 2007

Homeport: Warnemunde (Germany)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Norway, Sweden, Poland and Denmark, in addition to week-long cruises to Scandinavia, Poland, Denmark and more

Sailing Season: April 22 to October 19

AIDAaura

Capacity: 1,270 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Hamburg and Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 12 to 21 nights

Itineraries: 21-night cruises to Greenland and Iceland sailing roundtrip from Germany, in addition to a 12-night farewell cruise to Western Europe and the UK in September

Sailing Season: April 2 to September 21

Mediterranean

AIDAcosma

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with different seven-night itineraries that can be combined for longer cruises and include visits to several ports in Spain, France and Italy

Sailing Season: May 6 to November 11

AIDAstella

Capacity: 2,192 guests

Built: 2013

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Ten and 11 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Mediterranean that also feature visits to Portugal, in addition to Spain (including Mallorca and Minorca), Italy (including Sicily and Sardinia), France (including Corsica) and Malta

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 12

AIDAblu

Capacity: 2,174 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Corfu (Greece) and Trieste (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Weeklong cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Adriatic featuring destinations in Croatia, the Greek Islands, Sicily, Southern Italy, Malta, Turkey and more

Sailing Season: April 23 to October 22