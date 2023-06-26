AIDA Cruises: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With one of the biggest summer seasons in its history now underway, AIDA Cruises is offering different itineraries in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.
The program includes a total of nine ships sailing from different ports in Germany to several destinations in the Baltic, the North Sea, Scandinavia, Iceland and even the Arctic.
The Carnival-owned German brand also has a significant presence in the Mediterranean, where three vessels – including the fleet’s newest and largest ship, the AIDAcosma – are sailing during the season.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Northern Europe
AIDAnova
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Different week-long itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords and Scandinavia that can be combined into 14-night cruises, featuring visits to Oslo, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Bergen, Alesund, Skagen and more
Sailing Season: April 29 to October 28
AIDAperla
Capacity: 3,250 guests
Built: 2017
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Nine to 11 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Norwegian Fjords featuring visits to Trondheim, Molde, Alesund, Bergen, Andalsnes, Geiranger and more
Sailing Season: April 25 to October 9
AIDAprima
Capacity: 3,250 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany) and Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of week-long cruises to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and England, and seven-night itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords
Sailing Season: January 7 to October 28
AIDAmar
Capacity: 2,174 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Warnemunde (Germany)
Length: Three to ten nights
Itineraries: Scandinavia, the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltic Sea, in addition to short cruises to Denmark and Poland
Sailing Season: April 16 to October 25
AIDAsol
Capacity: 2,174 guests
Built: 2011
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Four to 12 nights
Itineraries: Varied program that includes short cruises to Western Europe, weeklong cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, nine- to 12-night cruises to the British Islands and Northern Spain, and more
Sailing Season: April 13 to October 19
AIDAluna
Capacity: 2,030 guests
Built: 2009
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Three to 17 nights
Itineraries: Varied program that includes shorter cruises to the Scandinavia and Denmark, in addition to longer cruises to the British Islands, Iceland, Norway, the North Cape and Svalbard
Sailing Season: April 21 to October 8
AIDAbella
Capacity: 2,030 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Two-week cruises to different destinations, including Norway and the North Cape, the British Islands, and more
Sailing Season: March 5 to September 17
AIDAdiva
Capacity: 2,030 guests
Built: 2007
Homeport: Warnemunde (Germany)
Length: Four to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Norway, Sweden, Poland and Denmark, in addition to week-long cruises to Scandinavia, Poland, Denmark and more
Sailing Season: April 22 to October 19
AIDAaura
Capacity: 1,270 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Hamburg and Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: 12 to 21 nights
Itineraries: 21-night cruises to Greenland and Iceland sailing roundtrip from Germany, in addition to a 12-night farewell cruise to Western Europe and the UK in September
Sailing Season: April 2 to September 21
Mediterranean
AIDAcosma
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with different seven-night itineraries that can be combined for longer cruises and include visits to several ports in Spain, France and Italy
Sailing Season: May 6 to November 11
AIDAstella
Capacity: 2,192 guests
Built: 2013
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Ten and 11 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Mediterranean that also feature visits to Portugal, in addition to Spain (including Mallorca and Minorca), Italy (including Sicily and Sardinia), France (including Corsica) and Malta
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 12
AIDAblu
Capacity: 2,174 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Corfu (Greece) and Trieste (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Weeklong cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Adriatic featuring destinations in Croatia, the Greek Islands, Sicily, Southern Italy, Malta, Turkey and more
Sailing Season: April 23 to October 22