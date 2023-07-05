5 Interesting Carnival Cruise Line Itineraries Taking Place This Year

With a fleet of 25 cruise ships and a global reach, Carnival Cruise Line is sailing from all major U.S. homeports in addition to having a presence in Europe and Australia.

Cruise Industry News selected some of the most interesting cruises being offered by the U.S.-based company still to take place in 2023.

Greenland and Canada from Baltimore

Ship: Carnival Legend

Date: August 13, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Baltimore (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Sydney, St. Anthony and Corner Brook (Canada); Qaqortoq and Nanortalik (Greenland)

The Carnival Legend will offer a series of a unique 14-night cruises to Greenland and Canada in August and September. Departing from Baltimore, the vessel is set to sail to the Arctic region, with itineraries that include visits to at least five ports.

On August 13, for instance, the vessel sails from Maryland on a two-week voyage that features stops at Sydney, St. Anthony and Corner Brook, in Canada, as well as Qaqortoq and Nanortalik, in Greenland.

British Islands and Ireland

Ship: Carnival Pride

Date: September 1, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Greenock (Scotland); Dublin and Cork (Ireland); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Liverpool (England); and Holyhead (Wales)

Continuing its summer program in Europe, the Carnival Pride is offering a nine-night cruise to the British Islands in September.

Sailing roundtrip from the Port of Dover, in England, the port-intensive itinerary sails to all of the major countries that are part of the United Kingdom, in addition to Ireland. Destinations set to be visited include Greenock, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Holyhead and more.

Southern Caribbean with the Carnival Celebration

Ship: Carnival Celebration

Date: September 9, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Miami (Unites States)

Complete Itinerary: Oranjestad (Aruba); Kralendijk (Bonaire); and Willemstad (Curaçao)

Adding more destinations to its regular cruise schedule, the Carnival Celebration is offering a few longer sailings to the Southern Caribbean during the remainder of the year.

Sailing from Carnival’s Terminal F in PortMiami, this eight-night cruise, for instance, is set to depart in September and features visits to the ABC Islands: Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

Return to Mobile

Ship: Carnival Spirit

Date: October 6, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Mobile (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Bimini, Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay (Bahamas)

The Carnival Spirit will mark Carnival Cruise Line’s return to Mobile after a year-long gap. Starting in October, the 2001-built vessel will offer new itineraries from the Alabama homeport.

The first cruise of the program, per example, is an all-Bahamian trip that features visits to Bimini, Freeport and Nassau. Before returning to Mobile, the eight-night cruise also pays a visit to Half Moon Cay, one of Carnival Corporation’s private destinations in the country.

Mexican Riviera with La Paz

Ship: Carnival Panorama

Date: November 18, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Complete Itinerary: La Paz, Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta (Mexico)

Stepping away from its regular seven-night itinerary to the Mexican Riviera, the Carnival Panorama is offering a few longer sailings later this year.

On November 18, for instance, the ship sails from Long Beach on an eight-night cruise that, in addition to Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, adds a visit to another port of call: La Paz.