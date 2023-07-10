10 Norwegian Cruise Line Ships to Sail in the Mediterranean in 2023

After deploying the Norwegian Sun for a winter season in the region, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a big summer program in the Mediterranean in 2023.

According to the 2023 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, a total of ten ships from the U.S.-based cruise line are set to sail in different parts of the Mediterranean throughout the year.

The deployment includes a large variety of homeports and itineraries, in addition to the company’s two newest vessels – the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva.

After debuting in 2022, the Prima is set to offer a short fall season in the Mediterranean, which features a series of nine- and ten-night cruises to Italy, Spain and France between October and November.

The new Norwegian Viva is scheduled to spend its entire inaugural season cruising in the region.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 3,215-guest ship will make its debut in August, offering a series of cruises that sail to both Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Extending through November, the program comprises a series of seven- to ten-night itineraries that sail to Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Portugal and more.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2023 program in the region is also highlighted by a strong offering on the Eastern Mediterranean.

Different ships are set to cruise across the destination, such as the Norwegian Gem, which is sailing a series of port-intensive itineraries to the Adriatic and the Greek Islands.

Other vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean include the Norwegian Jade, the Norwegian Breakaway, the Norwegian Getaway and more.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2023 Mediterranean Program at a Glance:

Ships: Ten – Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Star and Norwegian Viva

Sailing Season: January 1 to December 4

Homeports: Civitavecchia and Trieste (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal); Piraeus (Greece); Haifa (Israel); Istanbul (Turkey); and more

Itinerary highlights: Naples, Giardini Naxos, Livorno and Ravenna (Italy); Rijeka (Croatia); Koper (Slovenia); Santorini, Mykonos and Katakolon (Greece); Motril, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); Villefranche and Marseille (France); Valletta (Malta); and more