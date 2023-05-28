VIVA Enjoy Set for September 2024 Launch

VIVA Cruises announced the launch of third ship, the VIVA Enjoy, set to debut in September 2024.

The VIVA enjoy will sail on the Danube from September through December 2024. The itineraries are now open for booking, according to the company.

“We have grown very quickly in the last five years, as has our customer base and the demand for cruises on the Danube. Our third newbuild ship will give us a wider range of options with more departures from Vienna to accommodate for our international audiences,” said Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises.

The river cruise line revealed that the new ship’s name will be VIVA Enjoy as a tribute to the company’s motto, “Enjoy the Moment.” The new ship will embark on its 12-night maiden voyage on September 22, 2024, from Frankfurt to Vienna.

The VIVA Enjoy will be the sister ship of the recently launched VIVA Two. The new ship will feature 95 cabins with a capacity for 190 passengers; three restaurants; an open-plan lounge; a sun deck and a fitness and wellness area.