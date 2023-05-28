Virgin Voyages Announces Special Sailing Starring Richard Branson

Virgin Voyages announced a special Virgin Celebration Voyage starring Richard Branson to celebrate its 50+ year legacy.

Setting sail from Athens on August 27, 2023, “A Virgin Celebration Voyage” will give guests exclusive access to Branson, Virgin company leaders and the brand’s founding members.

“When we launched our Sailing Club last year, we knew we wanted to offer a unique loyalty program that provided Sailors with irresistible benefits and exclusive access to special brand moments,” said Tom McAplin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “A Virgin Celebration Voyage is a great example of this and benefits not only our Virgin following but our incredible Sailing Club members. It’s an exciting time to be a real brand loyalist.”

This special sailing will feature a range of exclusive events such as intimate fireside chats, special performances, culinary explorations and more. Curated with Virgin brand loyalists and Sailing Club members in mind, Virgin Voyages is extending its savings offer to this group. Guests can take advantage of the Red Hot Savings Offer and get 30 percent off the fare. In addition to the savings, travelers can look forward to more surprises onboard.