Vancouver Announces Winners of Blue Circle Awards for Environmental Stewardship

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has announced the winners of the annual Blue Circle Awards, which celebrates environmental leadership by tenants and customers at Port of Vancouver, according to a press release.

“It is an honor to acknowledge the efforts of so many industry partners for making important and tangible progress towards reducing the environmental impacts, emissions and energy use associated with Canadian trade,” said Duncan Wilson, vice president of environment and external affairs at the port authority.

Cruise Line Winners:

Disney Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Holland America Line

Viking

Norwegian Cruise Line

Of note, Disney Cruise Line has received a Blue Circle Award every year it has homeported in Vancouver.

“Congratulations to all our Blue Circle Award recipients for their ongoing efforts to build sustainability into their operations. This year, alongside 11 shipping lines and four coastal marine operators, we are thrilled to recognize seven cruise lines for their continued focus on reducing their environmental footprint during the return of cruise to the Port of Vancouver in 2022.”

The port authority’s Blue Circle Awards recognize shipping companies and terminal operators that go above and beyond to reduce underwater noise and emissions, and to conserve energy through the port authority’s EcoAction and Energy Action programs.

Launched in 2007, the EcoAction Program supports the port authority’s mandate to enable Canada’s trade while protecting the environment and considering local communities by rewarding shipping lines for taking measures to reduce their environmental footprint. Almost one-third of eligible calls to the Port of Vancouver qualify for EcoAction incentives each year, receiving discounts off harbour dues for measures that reduce greenhouse gas and air contaminant emissions, as well as underwater noise. The port authority expanded the program in 2023 to include a new platinum level discount of up to 75%.

Through the Energy Action Initiative, launched in 2013 in partnership with BC Hydro, the port authority supports terminal operators and port tenants to learn effective ways to conserve energy. The initiative has helped implement more than 40 energy conservation projects across port lands to date—helping save more than 11,500 megawatt hours of energy (enough to annually power 1,200 houses).

The port authority is re-launching the on-site Energy Management Assessment workshops this year after they were paused during the pandemic, with the Terminal Operator category set to return next year.

“Our teams are excited to start reconnecting with tenants and terminal operators at the Port of Vancouver to schedule Energy Action consultations to discuss ways to reduce energy consumption, and switch from diesel and gasoline to lower emissions fuels and electric power,” said Wilson.