Valletta Cruise Port Social Club Hosts Lunch for Elderly Patients

The Valletta Cruise Port Social Club hosted a lunch event for elderly patients and a team of healthcare workers from Mount Carmel Hospital at Browns Restaurant at the Valletta Waterfront.

Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and CEO of Valletta Cruise Port, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support our local community and show our appreciation to those who provide care for our senior patients at Mount Carmel Hospital. It was a remarkable event, and we felt honored to have the privilege of giving back to these exceptional individuals.”

At the event, senior patients and Mount Carmel employees shared a meal and spend the afternoon enjoying the view at the Valletta Waterfront. The event is an attempt to help provide a break from daily routines which can be lonely and isolating. In addition, it also acknowledges the selfless service of the workers taking care of the elderly.

Allied Health Services Manager of the Mental Health Service Catherine Galea said: “Our service users greatly appreciated this event and highly praised the dignifying and exceptional service provided. The food was excellent and the atmosphere was wonderful. They felt that it reduced their stress, enhanced their mood and improved their self-esteem.”