TUI Cruises: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With a fleet of six ships, TUI Cruises is offering varied itineraries during the 2023 summer season.
Focusing on its core market in Germany, the company will concentrate its capacity in Northern Europe while also operating a strong program in the Mediterranean.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Northern Europe
Mein Schiff 1
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Bremerhaven and Warnemunde (Germany)
Length: Four to 11 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, the North Cape, the Baltic, Western Europe and Scandinavia
Sailing Season: May 2 to October 4
Mein Schiff 6
Capacity: 2,534 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic, Scandinavia, the North Cape and more
Sailing Season: May 8 to September 9
Mein Schiff 4
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2015
Homeports: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Five to 17 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland, the Baltic, the North Cape and Scandinavia
Sailing Season: May 19 to September 24
Mein Schiff 3
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2014
Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: Five to 14 nights
Itineraries: British Islands, Iceland, Norway, the North Cape, Scandinavia and Western Europe
Sailing Season: April 19 to October 30
Mediterranean
Mein Schiff 2
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, visiting Gibraltar, Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Portugal
Sailing Season: April 30 to October 4
Mein Schiff 5
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); Trieste (Italy); La Valletta (Malta); and Antalya (Turkey)
Length: Three to ten nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Adriatic, Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land
Sailing Season: June 11 to November 5