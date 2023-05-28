TUI Cruises: Summer 2023 Deployment Breakdown

With a fleet of six ships, TUI Cruises is offering varied itineraries during the 2023 summer season.

Focusing on its core market in Germany, the company will concentrate its capacity in Northern Europe while also operating a strong program in the Mediterranean.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Northern Europe

Mein Schiff 1

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Bremerhaven and Warnemunde (Germany)

Length: Four to 11 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, the North Cape, the Baltic, Western Europe and Scandinavia

Sailing Season: May 2 to October 4

Mein Schiff 6

Capacity: 2,534 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic, Scandinavia, the North Cape and more

Sailing Season: May 8 to September 9

Mein Schiff 4

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2015

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Five to 17 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland, the Baltic, the North Cape and Scandinavia

Sailing Season: May 19 to September 24

Mein Schiff 3

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2014

Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: Five to 14 nights

Itineraries: British Islands, Iceland, Norway, the North Cape, Scandinavia and Western Europe

Sailing Season: April 19 to October 30

Mediterranean

Mein Schiff 2

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, visiting Gibraltar, Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Portugal

Sailing Season: April 30 to October 4

Mein Schiff 5

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); Trieste (Italy); La Valletta (Malta); and Antalya (Turkey)

Length: Three to ten nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, Adriatic, Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land

Sailing Season: June 11 to November 5